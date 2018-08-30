Village council nazim arrested

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Dodial village council’s nazim was arrested from court premises after his pre-arrest bail was cancelled by additional sessions judge here on Wednesday. Mohammad Saddam was booked under section 302 of Pakistan Penal code in the murder of an activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on July 26 in a clash between the activists of the two political groups. Additional District and Sessions Judge Lubna Zaman ordered arrest of Saddam, cancelling his pre-arrest bail, which he had secured from a local court. Over a dozen activists of both parties had suffered injuries in exchange of fire from both sides.