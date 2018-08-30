Grand operation against encroachment mafia

Rawalpindi : The Chief Officer (CO) Potohar Town Kamran Khan has carried out a grand operation against the encroachment mafia. Large number of illegal constructions and signboards were removed here on Wednesday.

The Potohar Town management has also take action against big size signboards along roadsides and in residential areas. The management has also issued notices to violators that continued their business activities in residential localities.

The Chief Officer (CO) Kamran Khan during a surprise visit to Adiala Road, Chakri Road, Dhamyal Road, Dhama Syedan Road and Kotha Kalan removed dozens of encroachments and warned to remove illegal constructions immediately. The encroachment mafia and violators of illegal constructions showed strong resistance against government officer but all in vain.

The residents of affected localities of Potohar Town have strongly appreciated the concerned civic body and assured of full cooperation with management to crush all kinds of violations and illegal activities.

Encroachments were on the rise in Potohar Town localities as the shopkeepers and vendors had occupied most of footpaths and open spaces in the area that hampered the flow of road traffic besides creating troubles for pedestrians. In many areas the handcart bazaars had also been established. It is worth mentioning here that Chakri Road which are nearly 120 feet wide but owing to encroachments is shrinking due to hub of vehicle repairing workshops, vegetable and fruit merchants, restaurants, motor showrooms, building material, go downs and centre of other business activities. Similarly, Adiala Road, Dhamial Road, Morgah and Kota Kalan are congested areas and attention of authorities concerned was needed.

The Chief Officer (CO) Potohar Town Kamran Khan told ‘The News’ that I have formed a special task force to take strict action against encroachment mafia and illegal constructions. “I know that several people have placed their items outside their shops. Some shopkeepers have also erected temporary and permanent covers outside their shops while some of them even allowed vendors to set up their stalls in front of their shops, I will take strict legal action against all in this regard,” he warned.

He has also removed big signboards of different sizes in violation of the rules and regulations. He said that we had served notices to the shopkeepers asking them to remove old signboards of different sizes and instead display signboards of smaller sizes outside their shops. The shopkeepers did not pay heed to the notices. Therefore the operation was launched against these shopkeepers and encroachment mafia.