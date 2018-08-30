Nine artists’ paintings on display

LAHORE: An exhibition of paintings titled “MELDING” by nine brilliant artists of the country will be inaugurated at a famous shopping mall on Walton Road at 6pm on August 31. The exhibition being showcased at the Mussawir Art Gallery will be inaugurated by noted literary figure Mustansar Hussain Tarar. The exhibition will house the recent works by young and known artists Habib Khather, Imran Ali Kazmi, Marya Yasin, Mehwish Shaukat, Muhammad Hosyen, Qazi Naeem, Sidra Asim, Sumbal Khurram and Tyba Rasheed.