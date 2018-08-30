Railways police capacity building discussed

LAHORE: A meeting was held between Railway Police Inspector General Dr Mujeebur Rehman and representatives of international organisations.

During the meeting, views were shared by Railways Police with the representatives of the international organisations to initiate programmes to improve railway police.

The representatives of the international organisations included ICITAP Programme specialist Shahzad Hameed, ICITAP political assistant Dr Dam Fosil, UNODC communication officer Ms. Rizwana, Ms. Hafsa Sajjad from UN Women Development and GIZ technical adviser Zaheer Ahmed Warraich.

Dr Mujeebur Rehman said that 2,056 cases were reported in 2013, whereas, the number of reported cases dropped to 1,517 in 2017. As per SRO 1, 2016, the jurisdiction of Railway Police has expanded eight times and the statistics show a significant improvement. Furthermore, merchandise worth 6.3 million was recovered. Railways Police was briefed on training programme and various initiatives of the international organisations.

The Railways Police IG ordered the officers to devise a plan to engage volunteers for community policing. Apart from workshops and training programmes to enhance the capacity of Railways Police, the directive to launch a public awareness campaign has been issued to educate the people on how to identify missing/runaway women and children and criminals.

The international organisations in Pakistan have already collaborated with police and various other government departments for better governance. The meeting was also attended by DIG Operations Sharik Jamal Khan, DIG Headquarters Jawad Ahmad Dogar, AIG Admin Afnan Amin.

CS: Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Wednesday directed that strict implementation of code of conduct and foolproof security be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram. Chairing a meeting held to review the security plan for Muharram at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, the chief secretary said that protection of life and property of people was the prime responsibility of the government, adding that all possible steps would be taken for maintaining atmosphere of national solidarity, religious harmony and brotherhood during the holy month. He said the law enforcement agencies should remain alert to deal with any emergency situation.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Capt (r) Nasim Nawaz told the meeting that the Home Department had already issued directions to the officers concerned regarding security arrangements for Muharram. He said that a central control room would be set up in Civil Secretariat while others would be established in districts for monitoring law and order.