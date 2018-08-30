Anti-polio drive starts at sensitive UCs

LAHORE : District Administration Lahore has kicked-off three-day anti-polio drive in 79 selected and sensitive union councils of the city.

The drive will continue till 31 August followed by two catch up days. The Lahore Health Authority has set a target of 780,000 under five-year children to be vaccinated. Deputy Commissioner Lahore has said that there are 2,275 teams which are in field to administer Polio drops to children.

He has instructed ACs and DDOs concerned to remain in field to check the working of Polio teams. Moreover, on the direction of DC, Lahore Assistant Commissioner City and Model Town have visited their respective areas to check the working of Polio teams.

teams to check LPG plants: District Administration Lahore held successful negotiation with protesting Awami Rickshaw Union and LPG association representatives at DC office. It was decided in the negotiation that the District Administration’s special teams would check LPG plants and make sure that they would not be overcharging on LPG.

If overcharging is found, the teams will take action against plant owner along with request to Ogra for the cancellation of its license. However, in the second phase, the special Price Control Magistrates will start crackdown on LPG shops involved in overcharging of gas from 31August.

FIRs will be launched against profiteers. The District Administration will ensure the sale of LPG gas on 132.62 per kg. The representatives of Awami Rickshaw Union and LPG association thanked district administration on acceptance of their demands.

Road accidents

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has responded to 781 Road accidents in 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Reportedly, 14 people have died, whereas 861 were injured in the accidents.

Out of the injured 529 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant cities while 318 with minor injuries were provided the first aid by the emergency teams.