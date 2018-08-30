Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms

Pentagon official cautions India over buying Russian arms
Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian

Israeli soldier says 'no regrets' about killing wounded Palestinian
Are dams the right choice?

Are dams the right choice?
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River
Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use

Leonardo AW139: Helicopter under Imran Khan’s use
ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold

ECC meeting: Increase in gas tariff put on hold
No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

No conflict ends through kinetic operations alone: COAS

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Anti-polio drive starts at sensitive UCs

LAHORE : District Administration Lahore has kicked-off three-day anti-polio drive in 79 selected and sensitive union councils of the city.

The drive will continue till 31 August followed by two catch up days. The Lahore Health Authority has set a target of 780,000 under five-year children to be vaccinated. Deputy Commissioner Lahore has said that there are 2,275 teams which are in field to administer Polio drops to children.

He has instructed ACs and DDOs concerned to remain in field to check the working of Polio teams. Moreover, on the direction of DC, Lahore Assistant Commissioner City and Model Town have visited their respective areas to check the working of Polio teams.

teams to check LPG plants: District Administration Lahore held successful negotiation with protesting Awami Rickshaw Union and LPG association representatives at DC office. It was decided in the negotiation that the District Administration’s special teams would check LPG plants and make sure that they would not be overcharging on LPG.

If overcharging is found, the teams will take action against plant owner along with request to Ogra for the cancellation of its license. However, in the second phase, the special Price Control Magistrates will start crackdown on LPG shops involved in overcharging of gas from 31August.

FIRs will be launched against profiteers. The District Administration will ensure the sale of LPG gas on 132.62 per kg. The representatives of Awami Rickshaw Union and LPG association thanked district administration on acceptance of their demands.

Road accidents

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has responded to 781 Road accidents in 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Reportedly, 14 people have died, whereas 861 were injured in the accidents.

Out of the injured 529 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant cities while 318 with minor injuries were provided the first aid by the emergency teams.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series

Ireland beat Afghanistan by three wickets to level ODI series
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Asian Games medalist Nargis Hameed gets hero’s welcome at home

Photos & Videos

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!

Game of thrones Season 8: All you wanted to know!
Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response