MCI unanimously passes resolution to condemn Dutch blasphemous sketches

Islamabad: The Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to strongly condemn the planned competition blasphemous caricature in the Netherlands.

The MCI member hailing from Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the resolution which was adopted by the House with consensus. The MCI session, chaired by the Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz, called upon the international community to use pressure on the Netherlands to stop the heinous act, which is also aimed at hurting the religious feelings of Muslims all around the world.

One of the members from the opposition raised the issue of water shortage, saying there was need to find a permanent solution to the problem. The PTI member, Fauzia Arshad, while criticising performance of the mayor, said he did nothing for the metropolitan and also failed in securing development funds. “You have done nothing to arrange funds so that the concerned Union Council members can resolve issues of their areas,” she said adding the mayor had disappointed elected representatives of Islamabad’s local government. The outgoing opposition leader in the MCI Ali Awan thanked the PTI chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan for awarding party ticket to him for contesting the by-polls from NA-53 Islamabad. “I am thankful to my leader for reposing confidence in a worker who started his career from a union council,” Ali Awan said.

Ali Awan who was elected chairman of the Union Council from Sector I-8 also led tyhe election campaign of Imran Khan from NA-53 against the PML-N candidate and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in July 25 elections. He observed his performance as member of the MCI and chairman of a union council enabled him to reach the present status.

He assured members of the MCI whether he remains in the MCI or not, he would continue to raise their issues at every forum. “I am even ready to stage protest demonstrations with you in front of Ministries of Finance and Interior if the PTI government also ignores the MCI as done by the PML-N government,” he said.

The PTI’s nominated candidate from NA-53 also challenged the PML-N leaders from Islamabad to first contest elections for union councils before applying for National Assembly ticket so that they could understand problems of the masses.

The Islamabad Mayor, Sheikh Ansar Aziz, at outset of the session congratulated the PTI friends for their achievements. “I am happy to note that one of our members Raja Khurram Nawaz has become a National Assembly member while Ali Awan has also been awarded PTI ticket to contest the by-polls from NA-53 and a female member has also joined the provincial assembly,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Metropolitan Officer Syed Najaf Shah said a summary seeking Rs15 billion budget had already been sent to the Ministry of Finance. However, he said the government had made no policy to meet requirements of union councils. Najaf Shah said during thelast 30 years none of the Government addressed water shortage in Islamabad. He said he submitted no report at the Supreme Court saying the same was filed by a senior lawyer.

He regretted that some members were accusing that the MCI had submitted a report in Supreme Court which was not based on facts. He told the MCI session that 47% of water was being wasted due to leakage and illegal connection and it had been decided to come hard to such outlaws.

Sheikh Ansar Aziz requested the MCI members not to doubt their efforts saying that Rs14 billion budget had already been included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). “ It is not always easy to stand a new institution on its feet,” he said.

He pointed out that the water level at Simly Dam and other reservoir was yet to reach the required level while the federal capital is not supplied water from Rawal Dam.

The PML-N member Chaudhry decried registration of FIR against himself and his son by the Islamabad Police on Eid Day for establishing a market of sacrificial animals. “I continuously attempted to contact Najaf Shah on his mobile phone but he did not receive the call,” he said.

He said the FIR was registered despite the fact that he deposited Rs0.7 million with the Deputy Commissioner office. The members of MCI during also adopted a resolution against registration of the FIR against one of their colleagues.