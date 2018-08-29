Kyrgyz envoy calls on COAS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan, Erik Beishembiev called on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, said an ISPR press release Tuesday. Matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues, were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts and sacrifices for peace and stability in the region.
