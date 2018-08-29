Objection to signatures: PML-N MPAs submit affidavits to PA

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-N MPAs submitted their affidavits to the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker against objections to their signatures being fake on declaration for Hamza Shahbaz’s Punjab Assembly Opposition Leadership.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had objected that some of the signatures on document of the declaration of confidence by the PML-N members were forged and were not done by the original incumbents.

However, the PML-N leaders, including MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir and Mian Marghoob called on the PA deputy speaker along with the MPAs whose signatures were deemed suspicious by the speaker. MPA Naveed Aslam Lodhi and MPA Muhammad Arshad submitted their affidavits to the deputy speaker assuring that their signatures were not forged.

Speaking to the media after meeting the deputy speaker, Imran Nazir said that the PA speaker and the Punjab government should realise that it was a strong opposition of 164 members and they cannot bulldoze their mandate with such steps.

He criticised the PTI government and said that the Pakpattan DPO issue would have been resolved overnight had it been Shahbaz Sharif’s era. Meanwhile, Hamza Shahbaz in a statement said that PTI’s tall claim had already fallen flat on their face after their ministers had blown to smithereens the austerity principle while the claim for depoliticising of police had hit a new low where DPOs were being victimised for political reasons. He said that those who chanted slogans of change had been exposed through their selection of their cabinets in Punjab and Centre. He said that the PML-N would emerge victorious in the by-elections.

PML-Q: PML-Q Lahore senior vice president Zeba Ehsan has said the government had started building Naya Pakistan right after the cabinet took oath.

Addressing a gathering of workers in constituency NA-131, she said the government has started taking decisive steps to solve people’s problems of all provinces. She said PML-Q had always focused on real issues of the people and the initiatives like 1122, PIC, Agricultural policies and other key interventions are still the most pivotal public welfare projects.

She said PML-Q and PTI government will resolve governance and economic crisis in the country.

KEMU: The Annals of King Edward Medical University is the Official Research Journal of the University since 1995. Due to research contributions of the Faculty and Postgraduate Doctors it has been recognised by PMDC and Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has graded it in “Y” category. It has recently been included in the master journal list of Clarivate Analytics formerly known as Thomson Reuters.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, considering its research standards, international index and accreditation, College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan has included this journal in the approved list of CPSP, meaning thereby that the articles published in this journal will be exempted from the synopsis and dissertation writing. This is the only journal from public sector medical university, having its name in the list of journals accredited by the PMDC, HEC and CPSP with 22 internationals indexing.

According to the international standards, research is judged on the basis of number of citations and indexations. In all six public sector medical universities of the Punjab, King Edward Medical University has the honour of publishing a journal indexed and recognised by more than 22 high reputed organisations. It is indexed in Data bases by PakMediNet, EMOR Indexus Medicus of World Health Organisation, Directory of Open Access Journals (DOAJ), International Committee of Medical Editors (ICMJE) Database, PKP Harvester Database, Google Scholar, Cross Ref, and Open Journal Database. It is recognised by Higher Education Commission for publication to award PhD Degree.

For current issues 400 research papers were reviewed and only the best were selected for publication. Innovations, evidences based medical practices and cutting edge technologies in the field of medicine are reached to doctors through this research journal.

The journal has singular honour being accessed in more than 186 countries in the world to get latest research though its dynamic website, including developed and technologically advanced countries for example Untied State of America, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, China, Russia, France, Turkey, Malaysia and Indonesia.