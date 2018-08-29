Wed August 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK

Pakistan may soon ink an extradition treaty with UK
Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials

Trump backs off plan to roll back foreign aid funding: officials
Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT

Money-laundering case: FIA recommends formation of JIT
No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad

No decision on IMF bailout yet: Asad
Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful

Presidential election: Opposition divided but hopeful
US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal

US Congress skeptical of Trump´s Mexico trade deal
Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub

Aamir Liaquat reacts over Governor House meeting snub
Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans

Pakistan complains to Netherlands over Wilders anti-Islam cartoon plans
World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth

World Bank can help repatriate Pakistan’s looted wealth
Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Urea crisis: Govt plans to operationalise three closed fertiliser plants

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minister seeks proposals for new Local Bodies Act

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Abdul Aleem Khan has directed for preparing recommendations for a new Local Bodies Act to be implemented in Punjab.

The minister said keeping in view past experiences viable and concrete proposals should be drafted so that apart from empowering the elected representatives these institutions could serve the masses in a befitting manner.

He gave these directions while presiding over a briefing session of Local Government Department here at Civil Secretariat. Abdul Aleem Khan asked the department to keep in view the Local Bodies’ Acts of 2001 and 2013 and draft accordingly new priorities which could be more beneficial for the masses of Punjab. He said able and hardworking officers would be fully supported but no recommendation would be made for the corrupt and inefficient ones.

The senior minister directed cleanliness and anti-encroachment campaigns throughout the province for which he would visit Lahore and other cities soon and on the spot action would be taken. Abdul Aleem Khan said people have great expectations from the present government for which in two months visible changes would be there. He said there would be no compromise on the quality of work and basic changes would be brought in the prevailing system. The minister emphasised on bringing basic changes in the solid waste management system and take effective measures in this regard so that complaints of the people could be adhered in this regard.

Abdul Aleem Khan said he believes in team work and with collective efforts steps would be taken to move forward in the right direction. He said along with the chief minister he would be soon meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss new local bodies system to be introduced in Punjab.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end

Bad loans increase to Rs624 billion till June-end
Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan

Afridi asks people to give space to Imran Khan
'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

Photos & Videos

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

'Only Rs.15 for a helicopter ride!': PM Imran Khan's commute ridiculed in viral video

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar