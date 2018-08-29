Minister seeks proposals for new Local Bodies Act

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Abdul Aleem Khan has directed for preparing recommendations for a new Local Bodies Act to be implemented in Punjab.

The minister said keeping in view past experiences viable and concrete proposals should be drafted so that apart from empowering the elected representatives these institutions could serve the masses in a befitting manner.

He gave these directions while presiding over a briefing session of Local Government Department here at Civil Secretariat. Abdul Aleem Khan asked the department to keep in view the Local Bodies’ Acts of 2001 and 2013 and draft accordingly new priorities which could be more beneficial for the masses of Punjab. He said able and hardworking officers would be fully supported but no recommendation would be made for the corrupt and inefficient ones.

The senior minister directed cleanliness and anti-encroachment campaigns throughout the province for which he would visit Lahore and other cities soon and on the spot action would be taken. Abdul Aleem Khan said people have great expectations from the present government for which in two months visible changes would be there. He said there would be no compromise on the quality of work and basic changes would be brought in the prevailing system. The minister emphasised on bringing basic changes in the solid waste management system and take effective measures in this regard so that complaints of the people could be adhered in this regard.

Abdul Aleem Khan said he believes in team work and with collective efforts steps would be taken to move forward in the right direction. He said along with the chief minister he would be soon meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss new local bodies system to be introduced in Punjab.