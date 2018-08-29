Wed August 29, 2018
August 29, 2018

First-of-its-kind Madrassa Cricket League opens in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Pakistan’s first-ever Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League opened on Tuesday here at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, with an aim to mainstream the Madaris youth, eradicate violent extremism and promote peace and tolerance in the society through sports.

The four-day unique initiative taken by the Peshawar Zalmi under the patronage of Zalmi Foundation Pakistan will continue until Aug 31. A total of 12 teams comprising madrassa students belonging to different schools of thought are participating in the event. The teams taking part in the activity are: Al Haq Smashers, Al Maqasid Fighters, Al Hilal Challengers, Al Wahda Hitters, Al Noor All-rounders, Al Khair Riders, Al Mutahidoon Creative, Ittehad Peace Builders, Al Fatah Record Sitters, Al Nujoom Risers, Al Qurra Stars and Al-Barq Thunders. These teams have been imparted special training by the Zalmi Foundation at different cricket grounds in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The first match of the series was played between Al-Haq Smashers and Al-Maqasid Fighters at the Arbab Niaz Stadium on Tuesday. The final of the event will take place on August 31 at the same venue.

The main objective of the league is to promote interfaith harmony among madrassa students of different schools of thought and also provide them with an appropriate platform to showcase their sporting talent, according to Hafiz Nauman Ahmed, media coordinator of Zalmi Madrassa Cricket League. Students of various madaris from across Pakistan are enthusiastically participating in the historic event, he said.

“Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League will not only provide the youth with a proper platform for playing cricket but also help exchange of positive ideas and thoughts among different madrassa students and promote healthy dialogue. Our objective is to bring in new ways to promote interfaith harmony and Zalmi Madrasa Cricket League is the first step in this direction,” Hafiz Nauman said.

He revealed that after successful holding of the event in Peshawar, the initiative will be expanded to other parts of the country. He said more teams comprising students from religious seminaries will be set up across the country. He said in the next phase, madrassa cricket league will be organized at the provincial level and then it will be extended to the national level.

Hafiz Nauman said the participation of Test Fast Bowler Muhammad Akram and Spinner Mushtaq Ahmed besides a huge number of civil society members, notables, citizens and madrassa students in the event is a source of encouragement for the organisers.

