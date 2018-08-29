Gold stalls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru : Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, with the dollar under pressure in the wake of a trade deal between the United States and Mexico.
Spot gold was steady at $1,211.31 an ounce at 0047 GMT. Prices hit their highest since Aug. 13 at $1,212.38 on Monday, while the metal rose about 1.7 percent on Friday in its biggest one-day percentage gain since May 17, 2017.
U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,217.90 an ounce. The dollar fell to a four-week low on Monday, as risk appetite improved and investors unwound some safe-haven bets on the currency after the United States and Mexico reached a trade deal. The dollar index slid 0.1 percent against a basket of six major currencies on Tuesday.
Bengaluru : Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, with the dollar under pressure in the wake of a trade deal between the United States and Mexico.
Spot gold was steady at $1,211.31 an ounce at 0047 GMT. Prices hit their highest since Aug. 13 at $1,212.38 on Monday, while the metal rose about 1.7 percent on Friday in its biggest one-day percentage gain since May 17, 2017.
U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,217.90 an ounce. The dollar fell to a four-week low on Monday, as risk appetite improved and investors unwound some safe-haven bets on the currency after the United States and Mexico reached a trade deal. The dollar index slid 0.1 percent against a basket of six major currencies on Tuesday.
Comments