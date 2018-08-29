Gold stalls

Bengaluru : Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after hitting a two-week high in the previous session, with the dollar under pressure in the wake of a trade deal between the United States and Mexico.

Spot gold was steady at $1,211.31 an ounce at 0047 GMT. Prices hit their highest since Aug. 13 at $1,212.38 on Monday, while the metal rose about 1.7 percent on Friday in its biggest one-day percentage gain since May 17, 2017.

U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,217.90 an ounce. The dollar fell to a four-week low on Monday, as risk appetite improved and investors unwound some safe-haven bets on the currency after the United States and Mexico reached a trade deal. The dollar index slid 0.1 percent against a basket of six major currencies on Tuesday.