Indus Waters talks: Indian delegation reaches today

LAHORE: An Indian delegation is scheduled to visit Pakistan today (Tuesday) via Wagah Border to hold talks on the Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan will raise objections to the construction of two water reservoirs on Chenab River, with a stance that it is a violation of the Indus Waters Treaty at a time when Pakistan is reeling under severe water shortage. According to sources, a nine-member Indian delegation headed by Indian Water Commissioner PK Saxena will respond to these objections during the meetings.

Officials have confirmed that India wanted to place spillway of 1 000 megawatts of Pakal Dul Dam on Chenab River in the Indian-held Kashmir about 15 meters downagainst the permissible limit which will give the country undue leverage of holding 11,000 acres of feet water in addition to allowed volume of water storage.

India wanted to establish water storage capacity of 88,000 acre feet on Chenab River with the setting up of Pakal Dul Dam. Pakal Dul Dam is a reservoir-based scheme currently under construction on Marusudar River, the main right bank tributary of Chenab River in Kishtwar tehsil of Doda district, while lower Kalnai project is of 48 megawatts on another tributary of the river.