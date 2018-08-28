MPA’s gunman shot, injured

PESHAWAR: Gunman of a newly elected MPA of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was wounded when an armed man opened fire on him on the Ring Road.A PTI MPA Asif Khan had come to offer fateha at a hujra (male guest house) near the Abasyn University on the Ring Road when his gunman was attacked.

“Constable Zarshad has been injured but is in a stable condition. Fire was not opened on the vehicle. The MPA was inside a hujra and the constable came outside on the road where a man fired at him with a pistol,” Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Javed Iqbal said.