Registration of workers for foreign jobs begins

Islamabad: The Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) has begun the online registration of skilled and unskilled workers for job opportunities in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries for the upcoming World Expo 2020 in UAE and FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The OEC, a public sector organisation working under the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, was created in 1976 to provide employment to Pakistani skilled workers abroad.

Now as the Gulf is going to host the Dubai Expo-2020 and FIFA World Cup 2022 and undertake other mega projects, a large number of workers and professionals are required. In this light, the OEC has begun building a database of available workforce in Pakistan, which will be directly accessible to foreign employers.

All professionals highly skilled, skilled, semi-skilled and general workers, who intend to seek employment abroad can apply or register with The Overseas Employment Corporation. Those unable to apply online can submit their CVs along with copy of deposit slip in any The Overseas Employment Corporation office.

All interested candidates can send their documents to the offices of the OEC including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar by August 31.