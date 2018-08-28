Italian scholar visits GCU

LAHORE: Eminent Italian Philosopher Prof Debora Spini visited the Government College University (GCU) here on Monday and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah.

Prof Spini found bright prospects of mutual collaboration between GCU and prestigious Italian universities including Pisa, Florence, Syracuse, Rome and Sant’ Anna School of Advanced Studies especially in the field of Philosophy.

The Italian philosopher, who visited the university on the invitation of the GCU’s Philosophy Department, said Lahore was a beautiful city of lively and hospitable people and the GCU Lahore was an amazing institution in architecture, ambiance, mystique and quality of education.

Government College University Philosophy Department Chairperson Dr Sobia Tahir, Professor Mirza Athar Baig and others were also present in the meeting. Dr Sobia remembered that Professor Spini had last year greatly facilitated GCU in signing a ground-breaking project with Ministry of Education, Italy in which Government College University was the only collaborating university from Pakistan.