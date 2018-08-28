CM urged to deploy female staff in all Darul Amans

Islamabad: In a letter written to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari has sought better facilities for the women and deployment of female staff in all the Darul Amans in the province

In her letter, Dr Shireen M Mazari suggested the Chief Minister that all the Darul Amans in the province be staffed by female staff members, including for guard duties. “This step would not only prevent abuse and manhandling of the women sheltering in the Darul Amans but also would help prevent such incidents from happening in the future,” said the letter. She hoped quick and prompt response in this regard.

The Federal Minister for Human Rights also wrote a letter to the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad to install the CCTV cameras within the premises of F-9 Park to provide safety to women and families. She wrote the letter to the IGP, Islamabad after taking notice of the scores of unfortunate incidents and attacks which have been taken place on young women in Park.

The letter said that F-9 Park is extensively used by families including women and children. “Unfortunately, the perpetrators have escaped after a number of sad incidents and attacks on the women because of no CCTV cameras installed in the park. This step will further prevent such untoward incidents in the park premises,” said that letter.

Earlier, Dr Shireen M Mazari held a meeting with the delegation of UNICEF and expressed her commitment towards protection of human rights in the country. She said that all out efforts are being made to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights, particularly the rights of women and children. She also expressed her commitment for the effective implementation of the laws and United Nations Conventions in pursuance to the constitution of the Pakistan and International commitments.

The delegation was led by UNICEF Deputy Executive Director Shahida Azfar accompanied by UNICEF Regional Director for South Asia Jean Gough. Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javery Agha and other officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting. They discussed matters related to the human rights including the rights of children with the focus to enhance the cooperation between the Human Rights Ministry and UNICEF.

The delegation was briefed by Secretary Human Rights about the steps taken for the protection of rights of women and children particularly. The delegation was also told about prevailing Human Rights situation in the country including implementations of laws, policy and measures.

Shireen Mazari said that steps have been taken through comprehensive strategy to ensure the promotion and protection of Human Rights particularly the rights of women and children. She stated Constitution of Pakistan grantees the human rights protection and the Ministry of Human Rights ensures implementation of the constitution.

Addressing the meeting, Federal Minister Dr Mazari said that the Ministry is committed to implement the laws to protect the rights of women and children adding that the government has enacted Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, ICT Child Protection Act 2018 and National Commission on the Rights of the Child, 2018.

The delegation appreciated the endeavours of incumbent government especially the Ministry of Human Rights for the Protection and promotion of Human Rights and assured his full support in this regard.