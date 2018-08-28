Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Editorial

August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Presidential candidates

The post of president is largely a ceremonial one with few tangible powers. The ideal candidate for head of state should be a figure who is not too partisan and can represent the country on the international stage. The PTI’s nominee, Dr Arif Alvi, by and large fulfils the criteria. He was one of the more engaged members of his party in the National Assembly and is seen to have a strong grasp on policy. As a founding member of the PTI, he is popular within the party and also has the respect of the opposition. Based on its numbers in the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies, the PTI barely has a majority for the presidential election but it should be sufficient to vote in Alvi given the divisions within the opposition.

In a repeat of the election for the office of prime minister when the PPP refused to support Shahbaz Sharif, the joint opposition has not been able to agree on a candidate. The PPP has insisted on fielding Aitzaz Ahsan as its presidential candidate while the other opposition parties have settled on Maulana Fazlur Rahman. Meanwhile in the Senate, the PPP’s Sherry Rehman has resigned from her post as opposition leader and been replaced by the PML-N’s Raja Zafarul Haq. This further shows that any attempts to block government initiatives will be doomed by the disunity within the opposition.

Alvi is now pretty much a lock to be elected president when a joint sitting of parliament is convened on September 4. Once elected, he should take the lead from President Mamnoon Hussain and stick to the constitutional parameters of his job. Hussain was often mocked for his relative invisibility but the 18th Amendment to the constitution rightly defanged the office and it is important for Alvi to observe those strict limits. He also needs to realise that as president he will represent the entire country and not just the PTI. In the contentious political battles of the next five years, the president must remain above the fray. For the opposition parties, the presidential election is an opportunity to reflect on their inability to present a united front. The PTI’s majority in the National Assembly is small and it does not command a majority in the Senate. This gives the opposition a lot of power to hold it accountable – so long as it sticks together. So far, it has conspicuously failed to do so. The PML-N and the PPP have been unable to move past their historic rivalry, leaving the coast clear for the new government to proceed unchecked. Let us not forget that a strong opposition is vital for our democratic health.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar