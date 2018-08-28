Rs450 million Child Protection Unit funds lapse

SUKKUR: The funds of Rs450 million allocated for the Sindh Child Protection Unit have lapsed after the department failed to utilise it despite the rising number of incidents of child abuse. This information came to fore during a panel discussion over “Ujala Project” run by NARI and AWaz foundations in Sukkur.

Advocate Sattar Zangaijo, PTI’s Saba Bhatti and journalist Mushtaq Tanwri and others strongly criticized the Sindh government for its failure to utilise the funds to revamp the Child Protection Unit. Assistant Director, Social Welfare Department, Sukkur, Syed Naseer Hussain Shah, said the Sindh Assembly passed the Child Protection Bill, but it has not so far been converted into an act. He asked the political leadership to turn it into a law to protect the children.

PPP leader Azra Jamal strongly criticized the government for turning a blind eye to the rising crime against children in Larkana. She said the government must monitor seminaries and schools which are the safe havens for child molesters. She also proposed generating awareness for parents, teachers and children as well.