LG updates software for smartphones

KARACHI: LG Electronics (LG) announced that the LG G5, LG K11, LG K10 and LG X power2* will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo OS, in line with the company’s renewed commitment to deliver long-lasting and reliable smartphones with consistent updates, a statement said on Monday.
Details of the update will be announced locally at the time of availability, it added. With Oreo OS, Google has introduced a host of useful features that adds up to an even a richer and easier smartphone experience.
These new features include notification grouping, support for autofillers and picture-in-picture support for video, the statement said. LG users will also be pleased to know that Oreo OS will offer significantly enhanced app performance and battery usage optimization, it added.
