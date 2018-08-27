Inquiry ordered to ascertain facts about NW incident: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army Spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor has said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain facts about the recent incidents of violence in North Waziristan.

Responding to a foreign media report on Twitter, ISPR DG Asif Ghafoor said that no one was killed or injured by security forces in North Waziristan.

He also rejected a claim that an assurance was given to participants of the sit-in about court martial of any officer.

“While an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain facts, no assurance given for any court martial. No one was killed/injured by forces.

@voadeewa keeps up its tradition of false reporting. People of Waziristan are peace loving and value the attained peace,” he tweeted.