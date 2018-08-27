Pindiites appreciate RWMC, RCB cleanliness drive during Eidul Azha

Rawalpindi : This year, excellent arrangements were witnessed in Rawalpindi city and cantonment areas to remove entrails and offal of sacrificial animals and the efforts of the departments concerned have been hailed largely by the citizens.

According to details, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) done excellent job on the eve of Eidul Azha.

Majid, a resident of Peoples Colony said, this year excellent cleanliness work was done by RCB sanitary workers during Eidul Azha days.

According to RCB spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB, Sibtain Raza visited all cantt areas after completion of the cleanliness operation and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the sanitary staff. The spokesman informed that 159 complaints were received at the emergency cell during three days of Eidul Azha which were addressed properly.

He said 2,980 tons offal and entrails were removed from cantt areas during Eid days which were buried in trenching ground Chakri Road.

All the transfer stations have been cleared, properly washed and sprayed, he added.

Qasier Mahmood said that 650 sanitary workers performed cleanliness duties.

He said over 90 vehicles were used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all cantonment areas.

He said, the operation was supervised by Deputy CEO and Chief Sanitary Inspector and a report in this regard has been presented to the CEO.

Tahir, resident of Asghar Mall area and others told that RWMC sanitary workers have completed all cleanliness work and removed entrails and offal of the animals from city areas.

RWMC removed 8,000 tons animal waste from the city during three days of Eidul Azha.

According to RWMC spokesman, a comprehensive cleanliness plan was chalked out to get rid of entrails of animals under which 3,000 sanitary workers were deployed with 485vehicles.

Day and night efforts were made to clear the city, he said.

The waste as shifted to transfer stations from where it was moved to landfill site at Losar through dumpers.

All available resources were utilized to complete the task.

The Managing Director of RWMC Dr Rizwan Ali Sherdil monitored the cleanliness operation.

Assistant Commissioner Zahid Khan along with RWMC officials visited several city areas to check the performance of the sanitary teams, he informed. The commissioner and citizens have appreciated the performance of the department, he added.