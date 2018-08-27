Plantation drive held at Ayub National Park

Rawalpindi: Trees are an important part of every community that create peaceful aesthetically pleasing environment. Trees contribute to the environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, bringing down the surface temperature, preserving soil give oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide and support wild life.

In addition to this, Trees control climate by moderating the effects of the sun, rain and wind. Leaves absorb and filter the sun’s radiant energy, keeping things cool in summer.

Keeping this in mind, the administration of The Ayub National Park recently conducted a plantation drive in the monsoon season.

This ‘Green Pakistan’ drive was very well received by the general public as each family planted a tree and contributed their part for a greener and better Pakistan. The families who were visiting the park were pleasantly surprised as they were invited to participate in the plantation drive in which they enthusiastically participated. The children of the families were particularly very happy to plant the trees with their own hands. This plantation drive was a breath of fresh air in an environment where the nation is fighting terrorism with dwindling economy along with climate change.

The administration of Ayub National Park planted over 13,000 plants in the spring monsoon plantation this season. These included the regular trees, fruit trees, climbers, ornamentals other shrubs and ground covers. All the trees were planted all over the park along with pathways and parks.

They said that they would visit the park frequently to witness the growth of these trees that they have planted. While speaking to this scribe, Director General Army Heritage Foundation Brigadier (r) Zaman Nasrullah Khan Niazi said that he and his team is determined to preserve this last sanctuary of the historical city and we will also educate of future generation to strive for a greener Pakistan.