Blasphemous drawings: TLP to march towards federal capital on 29th

LAHORE: Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will march to Islamabad on Wednesday, stating that its protest will continue until either blasphemous cartoons’ publication stops in the Netherlands or the govt severs diplomatic ties with that country.



According to media reports, the announcement came after the TLP held a meeting here on Sunday. The TLP said that an American national is going to be the judge of the blasphemous caricatures’ competition, and therefore strict measures should also be taken against the US. The march will start from at 2pm on August 29 from Data Darbar Lahore towards the capital.