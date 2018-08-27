Four overs for one run: Irfan breaks T20 record

PARIS: Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan bowled the most economical spell in Twenty20 history on Saturday night, only conceding a run from his final ball.

The giant 7ft 1in left-armer, playing for Barbados Tridents against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), also took the wickets of the usually big-hitting West Indies internationals Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.

But Irfan ended up on the losing side anyway, as after he had bowled his maximum four overs, the Patriots chased down their target of 148 with seven balls to spare to win by six wickets.

“I’m really happy. I would’ve been happier if the team won, but I am happy that I bowled one of the best spells in T20 cricket,” said Irfan after the match.“I liked bowling on the lively wicket, and I get extra bounce because of my height, so yes, a satisfying performance.”

The 36-year-old, who hasn’t played internationally for two years, dismissed star man Gayle with the first delivery of the innings.

Irfan ended with figures of four overs, three maidens, with two wickets for one run.Earlier, Tridents got off to a modest start. Only three fours and a six were struck between Martin Guptill and Dwayne Smith as the pair also managed to rack up 17 dot balls in the first six overs. They fell off consecutive deliveries in the eighth over, bowled by Cutting.

Guptill was sold out by Smith on a yes-no call to point as Anton Devcich threw down the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Lewis pulled off a one-handed stunner on the following ball at deep midwicket to leave the Tridents at 39 for 2.

Tridents captain Jason Holder scored his maiden CPL half-century after promoting himself to No. 3.He brought up a 34-ball fifty with his third six whacked straight back over Brathwaite.

Following up his runout of Guptill, Devcich returned in the 18th over to break the 87-run Holder-Hope partnership, dismissing both men off back-to-back balls as Tridents only managed 21 runs off the final 15 balls, stuttering through the end of their innings.

By the end of Irfan’s spell, Patriots were 18 for 2 needing 130 off 13 overs. Brandon King survived Irfan’s spell to reach his maiden CPL fifty,

Steven Smith’s leaky leggies helped King get on track to finish with four fours and five sixes in his 60 off 49 balls. Ben Cutting and Tom Cooper took over from King in the 16th over and finished off the chase to put Patriots on six points, creating a four-way tie for first place on the CPL table.