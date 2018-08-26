Presidential election: We have the numbers: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday claimed that the PTI presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi apparently faced no hurdle in his election as the President of Pakistan.

He was talking to journalists after attending a meeting of the party’s senior leadership, including parliamentarians, at Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Banigala residence.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar, Dr. Arif Alvi, Naeemul Haq, Senator Azam Swati, Yar Muhammad Rind, Mehmoodur Rashid and others attended the meeting chaired by Imran Khan.

Fawad said the PTI enjoyed the support of its allies (Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam, Balochistan Awami Party) and the Grand Democratic Alliance.

He made it clear that Dr. Arif Alvi was their final candidate for the president.

He emphasised that the prime minister had taken historic decisions, enabling the government to save millions of rupees within a few days.

He said the austerity measures taken by the government will continue in future as well.

He said government was committed to protecting the national exchequer and generating new resources for the country.

He said two new PTV channels will be launched out of which one will cover sports, excluding cricket, while the other will be child-specific. The present PTV Sports will be renamed as PTV Cricket.