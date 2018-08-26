Mazari takes notice of DG Khan incident

Islamabad: Taking notice of media reports appearing in a section of the press and social media in which a woman was screaming as she was manhandled by some men who introduced themselves as officials of Darul Aman in Dera Ghazi Khan, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari has directed the relevant departments to conduct fact finding and take immediate action.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the federal minister condemned the inhuman act. The minister has directed the concerned officials to conduct a fact finding inquiry and to furnish a detailed report to the ministry on priority basis without delay.

The statement says that Dr. Shireen M Mazari had a telephonic conversation with the deputy commissioner, DG Khan, and concerned officials of Darul Aman and Social Welfare department and asked them to hold a departmental inquiry over the matter. She also directed them to appoint female staff in Darul Aman instead of male staff. As per the directives of the federal minister, the deputy commissioner DG Khan again visited the Darul Aman to look into the matter.

The officials of Social Welfare Department apprised the minister that two officials of Darul Aman had been suspended for their negligence and a detailed inquiry report will be submitted to the Human Rights ministry soon. The HR minister said that the Ministry of Human Rights will take all measures to eradicate such incidents. “We are determined to safeguard the human rights at every cost,” said the Minister.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari shared that ministry has always taken care of the rights of human beings with special focus on women and children. “We will form solid policies to address such issues on priority basis.” She said they would formally send the request to the provincial government to appoint the female staff in Darul Aman soon. She said that soon the responsible will be in the court of law.