Plantation drive at Ayub National Park held

Rawalpindi: The administration of the Ayub National Park recently conducted a plantation drive in the monsoon season.

This ‘Green Pakistan’ drive was very well received by the general public as each family planted a tree and contributed their part for a greener and better Pakistan. The families who were visiting the park were pleasantly surprised as they were invited to participate in the plantation drive in which they enthusiastically participated.

The children of the families were particularly very happy to plant the trees with their own hands. This plantation drive was a breath of fresh air.