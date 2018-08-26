SBP rejects reports of change in currency notes

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Saturday rejected reports suggesting a change in currency notes.

Officials of the SBP said that banknotes in the country were not being changed.

According to SBP officials, the designs and images of currency notes circulating on social media were fake.

Earlier, reports surfaced on social networking platforms suggesting that Finance Minister Asad Umar had decided to discontinue Rs5000 banknote.

These reports further suggested that the new government also intended to change banknotes worth Rs50 to Rs1000.