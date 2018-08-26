2 killed as oil tanker hits bike

HAFIZABAD: Two people were killed when an oil tanker collided with their motorcycle near Tibba Shah Bahlol village on Saturday.

Ameer Moavia and Allah Ditta of Chiniot were going to Pindi Bhattian when an oil tanker coming from opposite direction hit their motorcycle. As a result, Ameer Moavia and Allah Ditta were killed on the spot while the oil tanker driver managed to escape.

Loadshedding: The people have been facing a number of problems due to unscheduled electricity loadshedding in the district and adjoining areas.

Talking to newsmen here on Saturday, the people said that the loadshedding had made their lives miserable. The powerloom workers said that they had become jobless due to closure of factories.

Man injured: A man was injured over a minor dispute at Kot Nawan on Saturday.

Muhammad Awais had a minor dispute with Muhammad Zaman and others. On the day of the incident, an exchange of hot words occurred between them. Later, Zaman along with his accomplices allegedly injured Awais. The injured man was shifted to the DHQ Hospital.