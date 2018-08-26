Zimbabwe opposition leader insists he won elections

HARARE: Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Saturday refused to accept a Constitutional Court ruling that upheld Emmerson Mnangagwa´s win in presidential elections last month.

In his first comments since the country´s top court overturned the opposition´s legal challenge to have the results annulled, Chamisa vowed to lead "peaceful protests".

"I have a legitimate claim that I am supposed to lead the people of Zimbabwe," the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party said Saturday.

"Yes, judgement has been made but as far as we are concerned, we have a view that is contrary to the view of the Constitutional Court," Chamisa said.

"The court´s decision is not the people´s decision. The people who voted do not believe in (Mnangagwa). We have got a clear majority."