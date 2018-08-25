Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Top Story

A
Agencies
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran, Buzdar agree on 15-member Punjab cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday agreed to form a small provincial cabinet, sources told Geo News.

The names of the Punjab cabinet members will be finalised within two days, sources added.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar made it clear that corruption is unacceptable in all its forms.

“During the meeting it was decided that in the first phase, 15 members will be assigned portfolios,” sources further said and added that senior members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be appointed to key ministries.

Sources said that among the names under consideration for key ministries, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed is being considered for Ministry of Housing and Communication & Works Department.

Aleem Khan is being considered for Minister for Local Government, Yasmin Rashid for Health Minister, Sibtain Khan for Agriculture Minister and Samiullah Khan as chief whip, sources continued.

Further, they said that Hashim Khan is being considered for the post of Punjab Minister for Education, Hasnain Dreshak for Finance Minister, Aslam Iqbal as Information Minister, Raja Basharat as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Jahanzeb Kacchi for Minister of Livestock.

Raja Yasir is being considered for the post of Minister of Higher Education, sources added.

Other names that are being considered include Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Rashid Hafeez, Saeeda Sohail, Murad Raas, Ajmal Cheema, Mohsin Leghari and Malik Akhtar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s