Imran, Buzdar agree on 15-member Punjab cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday agreed to form a small provincial cabinet, sources told Geo News.

The names of the Punjab cabinet members will be finalised within two days, sources added.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar made it clear that corruption is unacceptable in all its forms.

“During the meeting it was decided that in the first phase, 15 members will be assigned portfolios,” sources further said and added that senior members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be appointed to key ministries.

Sources said that among the names under consideration for key ministries, Mehmood-ur-Rasheed is being considered for Ministry of Housing and Communication & Works Department.

Aleem Khan is being considered for Minister for Local Government, Yasmin Rashid for Health Minister, Sibtain Khan for Agriculture Minister and Samiullah Khan as chief whip, sources continued.

Further, they said that Hashim Khan is being considered for the post of Punjab Minister for Education, Hasnain Dreshak for Finance Minister, Aslam Iqbal as Information Minister, Raja Basharat as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Jahanzeb Kacchi for Minister of Livestock.

Raja Yasir is being considered for the post of Minister of Higher Education, sources added.

Other names that are being considered include Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, Rashid Hafeez, Saeeda Sohail, Murad Raas, Ajmal Cheema, Mohsin Leghari and Malik Akhtar.