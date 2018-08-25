Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

World

REUTERS
August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

US to bring back Zalmay Khalilzad as special Afghanistan envoy: sources

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to tap Zalmay Khalilzad, an Afghan-born former US ambassador to Kabul and Iraq, as his special envoy on Afghanistan, two US officials said, the latest signal to the Taliban that the United States is serious about talks to end its longest war.

The decision to tap Khalilzad, a Republican foreign policy veteran, comes as US military commanders acknowledge a stalemate in the fighting and follows a meeting last month between a US diplomat and Taliban officials to explore possible negotiations.

The administration has not officially confirmed those talks. The two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were unsure when the announcement would be made.

The White House and the State Department declined to comment, and Khalilzad did not return messages left with his office.

The outgoing US commander of US and international troops insisted on Wednesday that despite a recent wave of violence, Trump´s strategy of an open-ended deployment of US military advisers, trainers and special operations forces and increased air support for Afghan forces is succeeding.

"I believe the strategy is working. . . . The reconciliation progress is significant and ultimately wars end with a political settlement," said US Army General John Nicholson, commander of the Nato-led Resolute Support mission. Trump, however, has expressed frustration at the lack of progress toward a US withdrawal after 17 years of conflict.

In a policy shift during a June ceasefire, Washington said it would “support, facilitate and participate” in any Kabul government-led peace talks with the Taliban. The surge in Taliban attacks, including an assault last week on the provincial capital of Ghazni that took US-backed Afghan forces four days to put down, has raised questions about their interest in negotiations.

Nicholson acknowledged the Afghan government had not significantly increased its control over territory. While he said the Taliban have not responded to an offer this week of a ceasefire from President Ashraf Ghani, two insurgent commanders told Reuters that the insurgents rejected the call.

Khalilzad, 67, is well suited to the difficult task of persuading the insurgents to talk, according to a former senior US official, who asked not to be further identified. In addition to his experience advising or working for four US administrations and his knowledge of Afghanistan’s main languages, culture and politics, he is from the ethnic Pashtun majority and is close to Ghani, the former official said.

Pompeo’s decision to tap Khalilzad shows the administration is “serious about getting a peace process going,” said the former official. In a possible wrinkle, the Taliban said on Wednesday it would send senior members to Russia for peace talks on Afghanistan, hours after the Afghan government declined the offer to attend. Washington has also said it would not go. Khalilzad was born in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif and served in a variety of US government posts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s