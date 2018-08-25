Robbers on rampage during Eid holidays

LAHORE: Robbers went on a rampage in the provincial metropolis during the Eid days and deprived citizens of their valuables and vehicles worth millions of rupees.

In one such incident, thieves stole gold ornaments weighing 100 tolas and cash worth millions of rupees from the house of a trader in the Ichhara area. Separately, robbers snatched valuables from 21 citizens and shot and wounded one Kamil Ali on resistance as stopped the commuters on a road in the Raiwind area.

Robbers looted valuables worth Rs 0.3 million from the family of Arif in Defence A, valuables worth Rs 0.2 million from the family of Fawad in Shahdara, valuables worth Rs 0.4 million from the family of Faisal in Sattukatla, valuables worth Rs 0.3 million from the family of Ishfaq in Chung, cash Rs 0.2 million and a cell phone from Farooq in Johar Town, valuables worth Rs 0.1 million from the family of Pervez in Race Course, valuables worth Rs 0.2 million from the family of Kashif in Gulberg, valuables worth Rs 0.2 million from the family of Tariq in Defence C and valuables worth Rs 0.2 million from the family of Ahmad in South Cantt. Moreover, three cars were lifted from the areas of Hanjerwal, Old Anarkali and Shahdara along with five bikes were stolen from Raiwind, Sattukatla, Defence, North Cantt and Ghaziabad.