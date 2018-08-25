Sat August 25, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 25, 2018

Corrupt elements have no role in new Pakistan: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the Planning & Development Department on Friday where he presided over a meeting about pecuniary matters. He was given the briefing about four months’ development budget and ongoing annual development programme of the Punjab province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that agenda of his leader Imran Khan is only and only public service, adding that we all have to fulfill this mission jointly. You have to work as my team, he added. We all shall serve the masses as a team and shall move jointly and decisions will be taken with consultations. He said that rearrangements are usually made whenever a new government is installed.

“I assure you that we won’t make reshuffling, my whole support is with you and I will be continuing standing behind you” he said. He announced that he will also make functional the office of chief minister at the civil secretariat.

“As I have come to the P&D department, I shall also visit every department the same way and shall develop necessary liaison with every department” said he.

He also announced to visit districts and divisional headquarters. He said that we jointly have to improve the quality of life of the poor people according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The South Punjab will have to be developed in the real sense, he said, adding that he had the realisation of poor conditions of the people living there. Every moment is precious, he added. He reiterated that good governance will be promoted while corruption will not be tolerated at any cost and corrupt elements will have no role in the new Pakistan.

“We have to transform the dream of a new Pakistan of Imran Khan into reality and the people will be served with passion and commitment. Let’s help complete the journey of change as we have to bring a real change in the province. This change will be materialised when we will move along, he concluded.

Earlier, P&D chairman apprised the Chief Minister of budgetary details and targets of annual development programme. The chief secretary, provincial secretaries and high officials attended the meeting.

