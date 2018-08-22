Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play 'constructive role' in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It's time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan's name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan's export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Agencies
August 22, 2018

India must revisit its foreign policy: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday asked India to review its foreign policy.

Addressing the media here, he said Pakistan had been playing its part for solution to all contentious issues but India must also act responsibly.

“A large segment wants Indian to change its foreign policy,” he claimed.

On Pakistan’s relations with the United States, the foreign minister said the two countries a long history.

“The US and Pakistan have stayed close to one another. They have faced constant ups and downs in their relations. It will be beneficial for both countries to overcome trust deficit among them.”

Qureshi further remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke from the heart in his inaugural address to the nation, adding that the people praised his speech.

“Imran Khan interprets the emotions of the people. Imran’s team will take his vision forward.”

The economic conditions of the country are not hidden from anyone, he said. “Everyone knows about the foreign policy problems as well.”

Speaking about former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, Qureshi remarked that he was a famous Indian sportsman who came to Pakistan on the invitation of Imran. “Immense courage is needed to change any condition and Sidhu showed immense bravery,” Qureshi added.

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
'The Donkey King' trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight