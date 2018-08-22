India must revisit its foreign policy: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday asked India to review its foreign policy.

Addressing the media here, he said Pakistan had been playing its part for solution to all contentious issues but India must also act responsibly. "A large segment wants Indian to change its foreign policy," he claimed.

On Pakistan's relations with the United States, the foreign minister said the two countries a long history. "The US and Pakistan have stayed close to one another. They have faced constant ups and downs in their relations. It will be beneficial for both countries to overcome trust deficit among them."

Qureshi further remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke from the heart in his inaugural address to the nation, adding that the people praised his speech. "Imran Khan interprets the emotions of the people. Imran's team will take his vision forward." The economic conditions of the country are not hidden from anyone, he said.

"Everyone knows about the foreign policy problems as well." Speaking about former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, Qureshi remarked that he was a famous Indian sportsman who came to Pakistan on the invitation of Imran. "Immense courage is needed to change any condition and Sidhu showed immense bravery," Qureshi added.