Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Islamabad

SM
Shahina Maqbool
August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kiani orders emergency audit of health programmes

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to ruthless accountability was reflected in the Ministry of National Health Services here Tuesday, where Health Minister Amir Mehmood Kiani ordered an emergency audit of health spending on national programmes and departments, tasking the departmental leads to present details of all expenditures, right after Eid holidays.

Ordering the audit on his first day in office, Kiani sought comprehensive details of expenditure from 25 departments and national health programmes — be it the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), which has remained notorious for reasons that the new Minister may like to order an impartial investigation into, or the Expanded Programme on Immunization, the Lady Health Workers’ Programme, as well as the Hepatitis, AIDS, Malaria, and Tobacco Control programmes, among others.

“Zero leniency will be allowed in conducting the audit,” Kiani forewarned. Programme managers and heads of departments have been ordered to personally present all details on Friday. It is common knowledge that despite liberal funding, many health programmes have failed to produce the desired outcomes. Pakistan still is amongst the last few countries to eradicate polio and is widely blamed for thwarting worldwide efforts aimed at eradicating the disease. At a time when even a single case of polio is a case too many, governments of the past have been in a celebratory mode over declining number of cases, little realizing that given the amount of funding pumped into the polio programme, Pakistan should long have been in the comity of countries that have achieved the eradication goal.

Barring a few health programmes, stories of mismanagement are a key feature of these programmes. The audit is expected to streamline spending for larger public benefit.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight