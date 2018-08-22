Six injured as truck hits water tanker

Six persons were injured when a truck loaded with fruits collided with a water bowser near Model Town Morr on Tuesday. Upon being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured labourers, including the truck driver to hospital. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man identified as Faryad was wounded by the firing of three unidentified persons in the Sundar area. The injured man was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be precarious.