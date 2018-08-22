Pakistan favourite for Asia Cup: Sallu

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team has the potential to win the Asia Cup and the advantage of playing in the UAE makes them favourite, said ex-chief selector and former Test cricketer Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu here on Monday while speaking to reporters.

“Pakistan team has been gelling superbly under Sarfraz Ahmed for several months which was evident from their fine performance against Australia and Zimbabwe in last month’s tri-series which we won handsomely,” recalled Sallu.

“In all the three formats, Pakistan have done well which is encouraging. With brilliant players like Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari, Asif Ali, and Hussain Talat, we have an edge over the others, including India who are not doing too well in England at the moment,” added Sallu.

He pointed out that though there were some fine players in the other teams, Pakistan’s well-oiled combination and the familiar turf of the UAE made them favourite for Asia Cup.

“India and Bangladesh are good limited overs teams. Afghanistan have their wily spinner Rashid Khan and a few good batsmen. Sri Lanka have dashing players like Thisara Perera and Kusal Mendis who can bat very well in death overs,” said Sallu who is also the southern region advisor to PCB chairman. “So all in all it will be an exciting tournament.”