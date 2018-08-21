Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chinese PM confident of CPEC completion as per schedule

ISLAMABAD: While expressing his resolve to closely coordinate with China on all regional and international issues of mutual concern, Prime Minister Imran Khan maintained that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of national significance and will remain a priority during his government.

He was talking to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Monday who made phone call to felicitate him on his party’s victory in general elections and forming the new government in Pakistan. Prime Minister Khan lauded the services of Chinese workers in the development of Pakistan. Li Keqiang who is Premier of the State Council of China congratulated Imran Khan on assumption of the office.

Premier Li said that Pakistan and China are all weather friends. He expressed the desire to work closely with Prime Minister Khan to further strengthen Pakistan-China bilateral relations. He hoped that CPEC will be completed as per schedule.

Premier Li Keqiang invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit China.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the premier and people of China for their good wishes. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan and China are close friends and strong partners. The strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China will be further strengthened during the PTI’s government. Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed that he is keen to learn from Chinese experience in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and social sector reforms like health and education as these are his government’s priorities for domestic reforms.

The Prime Minister said that CPEC is a project of national significance and will remain a priority during his government. He lauded the services of Chinese workers in the development of Pakistan. The Prime Minister vowed to continue to closely coordinate with China on all regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Premier Li Keqiang for his invitation. He said that he is eagerly looking forward to his first visit to China. The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to Premier Li Keqiang to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release