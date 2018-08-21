Chinese PM confident of CPEC completion as per schedule

ISLAMABAD: While expressing his resolve to closely coordinate with China on all regional and international issues of mutual concern, Prime Minister Imran Khan maintained that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a project of national significance and will remain a priority during his government.

He was talking to his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Monday who made phone call to felicitate him on his party’s victory in general elections and forming the new government in Pakistan. Prime Minister Khan lauded the services of Chinese workers in the development of Pakistan. Li Keqiang who is Premier of the State Council of China congratulated Imran Khan on assumption of the office.

Premier Li said that Pakistan and China are all weather friends. He expressed the desire to work closely with Prime Minister Khan to further strengthen Pakistan-China bilateral relations. He hoped that CPEC will be completed as per schedule.

Premier Li Keqiang invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit China.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the premier and people of China for their good wishes. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan and China are close friends and strong partners. The strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China will be further strengthened during the PTI’s government. Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed that he is keen to learn from Chinese experience in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and social sector reforms like health and education as these are his government’s priorities for domestic reforms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Premier Li Keqiang for his invitation. He said that he is eagerly looking forward to his first visit to China. The Prime Minister also extended an invitation to Premier Li Keqiang to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.