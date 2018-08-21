Tue August 21, 2018
National

August 21, 2018

Death anniversary of Rashid Minhas observed

KARACHI: The 46th martyrdom anniversary of the youngest recipient of ‘Nisahan-e-Haider’, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas was observed on Monday, says a press release.

On behalf of Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force and all personnel of PAF, Air Vice Marshal Ahsan Rafiq Chaudhry, Air Officer Commanding Southern Air Command, visited the house of the gallant air warrior and our national hero, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas (Shaheed), who embraced Shahadat in the line of duty on August 20, 1971.

The AVM met the ailing mother and younger brother of Rashid Minhas (Shaheed) and prayed for eternal peace of the martyred soul. He also conveyed the message of the Air Chief in which he stated that PAF would always remember the great sacrifice of this valiant son of the soil and it would serve as a beacon of light for the future generations.

