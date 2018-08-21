Muhammad Israr made CM’s principal secretary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The competent authority has transferred Muhammad Israr (PCS SG BS-19) Secretary Excise & Taxation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and posted him as principal secretary to chief minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in his own pay and scale by relieving Muhammad Akbar Khan (PCS EG BS-20), secretary Agriculture Department of the additional charge with immediate effect.
