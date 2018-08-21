Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

World

August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Death toll nears 400 in flood-hit Kerala

KOCHI/NEW DELHI: The death toll in India´s southern state of Kerala rose on Monday to nearly 400 after its worst flood in a century, as authorities handed out medicine and disinfectants to ward off disease in thousands of relief camps. Dozens of people are missing and 1.2 million are sheltering in the camps, state officials said, as water receded and a huge clean-up gathered pace.

"The death toll has risen to 373," an official of the state's disaster management authority told Reuters. Kerala received rainfall more than 40 percent greater than normal for the monsoon season, which runs from June to September. Torrential rain in the last 10 days forced officials to release water from dozens of dangerously full dams.

The Indian government classified the floods as a "calamity of severe nature. "Kerala has pitched it as a national disaster, which if accepted by the federal government, is likely to prompt greater commitments of funds for relief and rebuilding efforts. But, without a yardstick for such a declaration, it could be an uphill task, state officials involved with disaster management said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the flood one of the worst in India´s history, displacing more than half a million people. Federal health minister JP Nadda said more than 3,500 medical camps were set up across a region roughly the size of Switzerland, where rains since August 8 have swelled rivers and triggered landslides.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release