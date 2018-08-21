Tue August 21, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 21, 2018

KTH hires staff for Rs700m renovation

PESHAWAR: The Board of Governors of Medical and Teaching Institute of Khyber Teaching Hospital has hired one project engineer and two assistant project engineers electric and

civil for the Rs700 million Renovation, Repair, Beautification and Refurbishment Project as the construction is going on.

The project engineer will supervise and expedite the ongoing construction work, which will be completed in due course of time.

As the hospital lacks gastroenterology specialty, the patients are shifted to other MTIs for gastro services, the board decided that the establishment of gastro unit is need of the time as a specialized female doctor is also available in the field.

The board approved 10 secretaries equivalent to BPS-14 for all the chairperson/chairmen of the departments after fulfilling all the codal formalities.

The board has conducted number of meetings to get rid of the long awaited agenda of regulations revisions, appeals, appointments, reviews of services and identifying gaps.

The board has made committees to streamline Sehat Sahulat Card scheme, IBP user charges, hospital shares and many more policy issues.

