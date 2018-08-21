PAEC to launch tree plantation drive

Islamabad : Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), would plant a number of trees throughout the country under its massive five-year drive, 'Sarsabz-o-Shadab' Pakistan.

The plantation drive would continue at all establishments of the commission throughout the country.

The commission has devised a comprehensive programme to implement this programme and has designated Director General Agricultural and Biotech, Abdul Jabbar Khan to look after it.

During the plantation campaign, a large number of saplings would be planted at scores of PAEC centres and establishments located in every nook and corner of the country, spokesperson PAEC, Shahid Riaz Khan told APP.

The spokesperson said as per the directives of PAEC chairman, all heads of establishments have been urged to ensure plantation of maximum number of saplings at their respective centers to bring about a green revolution in the country and mitigate the threat of climate change.