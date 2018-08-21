Tue August 21, 2018
Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
August 21, 2018

HEC chairman calls for inclusion of higher education in CPEC

Islamabad : Ambassador of China Yao Jing on Monday offered mobilization of China Study Centres and Confucius Centres in higher education institutions in Pakistan to support research and knowledge sharing on the Chinese experience and success in various practical areas including economic development, environmental conservation, climate change, social equity, and good governance.

The opportunity was discussed in a meeting of Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri and Ambassador Yao Jing held to discuss issues pertaining to bilateral collaboration in higher education sector and research.

Expressing his views, Dr. Banuri stressed the need for explicit inclusion of higher education in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) priority areas. He shed light on the ongoing collaborative efforts between Pakistan and China. He expressed a hope that the future will witness strengthened relations between the two countries, especially in the areas of scientific research and higher education.

Ambassador Jing underscored mobilisation of the China Study Centres and Confucius Centres. He said that currently over 20,000 Pakistani students are in China and nearly 2000 Chinese students study in Pakistan. He observed that Pakistani faculty members may benefit from dedicated training programmes offered by China in practical dimensions of experience (governance, industry, development, etc.).

Dr. Banuri emphasised on an increase in the number of student and enhanced student exchange initiatives. He offered holding of a host of meetings on the significant role of China Study Centres and Confucius Centres in order to develop a platform for enhanced collaboration. He noted that the Chinese scholars should be encouraged to join Pakistani universities for short or long durations.

During the course of meeting, matters pertaining to establishment of Government University Gwadar, multiple university collaborative endeavours, one-year Chinese learning scholarship for students of Gwadar, and technical training for youth were also brought under consideration.

