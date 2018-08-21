Govt's health reform promise hailed

Islamabad: Hailing newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan's promise to prioritise health reforms, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has offered all-out support and cooperation to the PTI government for ensuring better patient care in the country.

PMA Punjab General Secretary Dr Kamran praised premier Imran Khan for highlighting the health problems of common man, children and women, especially complications in pregnancy related cases. He said the government should take all stakeholders of the health sector on board to frame and enforce an effective health policy across the country in line with the commitment of the prime minister.

The PMA leader urged the PTI government to build the capacity of national institutions, especially those related to health, to make them strong and result-oriented. He suggested the immediate end to the preferential treatment for VVIPs and VIPs in government hospitals to the relief of common visitors, who suffer due to lack of facilities.