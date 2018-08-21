Tue August 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

National

August 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

MKRMS Seminar: ‘Early treatment can help control arthritis’

LAHORE: Early diagnosis and treatment can help control rheumatoid arthritis in the beginning. Besides, continuous treatment is necessary to control the disease on permanent basis.

These views were expressed by the experts at a seminar on “Rheumatoid arthritis and its effects on routine life”. The seminar was organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang group of publications) and Shaigan Pharmaceuticals.

Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society Chairman Wasif Nagi said that in our society health and education sectors are ignored. Moreover, people do not focus on their diet because of lack of awareness about proper nutrition. He said the seminar aimed at spreading awareness among the general public about proper nutrition to keep the diseases away.

Marketing Head of Shaigan Pharmaceutical Zar Sharaf briefed the participants in the seminar about the working of his company. Prof Dr Wajahat Aziz said that early diagnosis and treatment of rheumatoid arthritis is vital for joints good health; otherwise it may cause permanent disability. He said that delay in treatment damages the joints and the treatment of damaged joints becomes much difficult. He stressed on changing lifestyle so that the disease could be controlled through precautionary measures. He warned that in case of carelessness excessive swelling of joints causes obesity and the patient may suffer from other diseases, including diabetes, heart ailments and depression. He said rheumatic pains can be controlled through physiotherapy but this is not the permanent treatment.

Dr Baber Salim said joint pains and swelling are of various types that includes back pain, hands stiffness and swelling. So early treatment is a must to control the disease; otherwise it needs transplant, he said and added that prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is rising among women. He said proper treatment facility for arthritis patients is available in Pakistan.

Dr Javed Mehmood Malik said patient should bring in doctor’s notice his feelings and problems and should not hide the facts. He said being consistently at work worsens the joint pains; task which keeps joints under stress should be avoided. He said weight loss and daily exercise gives relief to joints.

Besides, including yogurt, vegetables and fruits in diet can help in controlling this disease.

Dr Aneela Nisar said mostly women fall victim to this disease after the end of their menstrual cycle. She said women ignore their health and keep on working under stress; that’s why they are easy prey to this disease.

Dr Abbas Ali and Dr Sikander Hayat also spoke on the occasion. In the concluding session, Syed Israr of Shaigan Pharmaceuticals presented a note of thanks to all participants in the seminar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Photos & Videos

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release