Tue August 21, 2018
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The mantra of change

It’s time to deliver

The human cost of war

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

BR
Bureau report
August 21, 2018

Bank employees donate salary for dams

PESHAWAR: The employees of The Bank of Khyber have voluntarily contributed one-day salary for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams to overcome power and water crisis.

The funds were deposited in the designated account on August 20. The initiative has been taken keeping in view of the acute shortage of water reserves, which is posing an alarming threat to the country.

In response to the Government of Pakistan’s appeal for donations/contributions from both domestic and international donors, an account with the name of “Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018” has been established at all branches of The Bank of Khyber, across Pakistan.

