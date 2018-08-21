Two women injured in grenade attack on house

Unidentified outlaws lobbed a grenade at a house of a trader in Shah Latif Town, leaving two women injured.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shiraz Nazeer of District Malir said that the grenade attack occurred late on Sunday night in Akmal Mohallah, Koi Goth, and police attended the scene after receiving information.

The police with the help of rescue teams took the victims to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and started investigations. Preliminary have showed that the house belongs to Ghulam Nabi Baloch, who hails from Mashkh, Balochistan. The man owns another house in the area and runs a small business of vegetables.

The grenade attack injured the man’s wife, Mah Jahan, and a relative, Humaira Bibi. He further told the police that he had an enmity in his hometown and suspects that his rivals could be involved in the attack.

He denied receiving any extortion call from any group. SSP Nazeer said that they called the Bomb Disposal Squad, whose officials collected evidence and in their initial report said it was an Avon bomb. However, a case has been lodged and investigations are under way.